The Senate Intelligence Committee said in a long-awaited report released Tuesday that, affirming the findings of other investigations into a possible Trump-Kremlin conspiracy.The report , which clocks in at 966 pages, also, which was a key document in the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory."The FBI gave the Steele Dossier unjustified credence, based on an incomplete understanding of Steele's past reporting record," the report says."The Committee found that, within the FBI,."The report, crafted by both Republicans and Democrats, describes a series of roadblocks and hurdles that the Senate committee faced in investigating information from Steele, a former MI6 officer hired to investigate Donald Trump on behalf of the DNC and Clinton campaign.The report says that Steele "repeatedly refused" to meet with the panel, though he ultimately submitted written responses on Aug. 16, 2018.The special counsel's office also refused to provide information about its investigation into the dossier, the report says.The report said it was limited in its investigation of the dossier because of the "the centralization of information regarding the dossier" at the special counsel's office, andThe committee interviewed several Steele associates who helped disseminate the dossier, including Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, former State Department official Jonathan Winer and David Kramer, a former associate of the late-Sen. John McCain.The panel raised concerns over Steele's links to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin. Steele had "multiple" links to Deripaska, having worked for the Russian's attorneys from 2012 through 2017.One section of the report also addresses the possibility that Russian intelligence operatives fed disinformation to Steele that ended up in the dossier.A Justice Department inspector general's report released on Dec. 9 said that the FBI received evidence in early 2017 that Russian operatives may have fed false information into Steele's network of sources.The committee did find "irrefutable evidence" that the Russian government meddled in the 2016 election, and identified several Russian attempts to cozy up to Trump associates during the campaign and presidential transition period.Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee, said the report lays out a "a breathtaking level of contacts between Trump officials and Russian government operatives that is a very real counterintelligence threat to our elections."Perhaps the most eye-catching links laid out in the report are those between former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a former business partner named Konstantin Kilimnik. The Senate report says that Kilimnik is a Russian intelligence officer.The report cited previous reports as well as findings from the special counsel's investigation that Manafort shared non-public information from inside the Trump campaign with Kilimnik, who was also a link between Manafort and Derpiaska, the Russian oligarch.It remains unclear why Manafort provided the information to Kilimnik and whether the Trump campaign was aware of Manafort's activities. Manafort, who was fired from the campaign in August 2016, is serving a federal prison sentence on charges related to consulting work he did for Ukraine years before joining the Trump team.The report also details contacts between other Trump associates that Russian operatives may have sought to exploit in order to influence the campaign.Allegations of blackmail material on Trump, including one central to the Steele dossier, are also addressed in the report. Most of the allegations suggested that Russian operatives were blackmailing Trump with video of his with Russian women.The committee also investigated a June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York City between a group of Russians and Donald Trump Jr., Manafort and Jared Kushner.The report says that two of the Russians in the meeting, Rinat Akhmetshin and Natalia Veselnitskaya, likely had ties to the Russian government and Russian intelligence, but that there was no evidence that they provided the campaign with any useful information related to the election.The report noted what has long been reported, that both Akhmetshin and Veselnitskaya worked at the time of the Trump Tower meeting with Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS, the firm that hired Steele.The report said that Simpson provided some of the research on a Hillary Clinton donor that Veselnitskaya included in a report that she took into the Trump Tower tryst.