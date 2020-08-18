© Dreamstime/FT Montage

Russia and China are partnering to reduce their dependence on the dollar — a development some experts say could lead to a "financial alliance" between them.The greenback was used for only 46 per cent of settlements between the two countries. At the same time, the euro made up an all-time high of 30 per cent, while their national currencies accounted for 24 per cent, also a new high.Russia and China have drastically cut their use of the dollar in bilateral trade over the past several years. As recently as 2015, approximately 90 per cent of bilateral transactions were conducted in dollars.De-dollarisation has been a priority for Russia and China since 2014, when they began expanding economic co-operation following Moscow's estrangement from the west over its annexation of Crimea. Replacing the dollar in trade settlements became a necessity to sidestep US sanctions against Russia.The process gained further momentum after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods. Whereas previously Moscow had taken the initiative on de-dollarisation, Beijing came to view it as critical, too.In 2014, Russia and China signed a three-year currency swap deal worth Rmb150bn ($24.5bn). The agreement enabled each country to gain access to the other's currency without having to purchase it on the foreign exchange market. The deal was extended for three years in 2017.Beyond trading in national currencies, Russia has been rapidly accumulating renminbi reserves at the expense of the dollar. In early 2019, Russia's central bank revealed that it had slashed its dollar holdings by $101bn — over half of its existing dollar assets. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this move was the renminbi, which saw its share of Russia's foreign exchange reserves jump from 5 per cent to 15 per cent after the central bank invested $44bn into the Chinese currency.Earlier this year, the Kremlin granted permission to Russia's sovereign wealth fund to begin investing in renminbi and Chinese state bonds.Russia's push to accumulate renminbi is not just about diversifying its foreign exchange reserves, Mr Maslov explained.Dethroning the dollar, however, will not be easy.Jeffery Frankel, an economist at Harvard University, told Nikkei that the dollar enjoyed three major advantages: the ability to maintain its value in the form of limited inflation and depreciation, the sheer size of the American domestic economy, and the United States having financial markets that are deep, liquid and open. So far, he argued, no rival currency has shown itself capable of outperforming the dollar on all three counts.