© samueljrob (Twitter)

Members of the right-wing group Proud Boys were met with angry counter demos at a march in Michigan, with the clashes between the two sides growing so heated that riot police stepped in to clear the area.Videos from the event show a large group of Proud Boys marching in Kalamazoo on Saturday, most holding American flags and being confronted by counter-protesters who tried to break up the march. As the two groups start mixing, several fistfights and pushing matches can be seen breaking out.Police in riot gear eventually cleared the area after giving a five minute warning to everyone present.Several arrests were reportedly made by police, including MLive reporter Samuel J Robinson, whose detainment was caught on camera.The Proud Boys left after police took control of the area. A group of counter-protesters remained, however, to protest the police being too late and not intervening sooner.