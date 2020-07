© Reuters/Tom Brenner

Facebook has banned dozens of pages allegedly linked to ex-Trump adviser and Republican operative Roger Stone, as well as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in its relentless battle against political 'misinformation networks'.The 100-account network said to be linked to Stone, a Florida resident, was discovered in the course of an investigation into the right-wing group Proud Boys, banned from Facebook years ago, the social media behemoth revealed on Wednesday in a blog post.According to Facebook, the deleted accounts were followed by upwards of 320,000 people and had spent over $308,000 on Facebook ads.Stone, a self-styled "dirty trickster" whose history with the Republican Party goes back decades, is due to report to federal prison next week on charges of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering for which he was sentenced to three years in prison. His lawyers have petitioned to have his incarceration delayed due to the coronavirus, citing his age (67).after federal judge Amy Berman Jackson accused him of breaching a gag order regarding his case.In a separate move,The pages were followed by some 883,000 Facebook users and 917,000 Instagram users.While Facebook is- as many as half of the site's users are phony, according to a former classmate of CEO Mark Zuckerberg - the site has gone to great lengths toWhile the US and allies including Israel have been caught operating networks of fake accounts attempting to sway elections both at home and in foreign countries, the platform insists it does not tolerate fake accounts and has gone to great - some might say excessive - lengths topolitical speech.