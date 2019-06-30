© YouTube / Savickas

Violence has gripped downtown Portland, Oregon after police tried to separate a group of Antifa activists in clashes with their right-wing opponents during simultaneous rival marches.An hour later, the counter-protesters began marching towards Pioneer Courthouse Square, as police stood still, warning both camps to observe order. Authorities noted that the city did not issue permits for either of the rallies.When eggs and "quick-drying cement" milkshakes were pelted at their opponents by Antifa, officers finally rushed to respond to "violent assaults" and isolated fights between the camps.Journalist Andy Ngo was attacked while covering the disorder. Footage of the assault shows a group of masked activists punch and pelt the editor of conservative Quillette with milkshakes.As sporadic violence and insults continued, police declared the rival demonstrations a "civil disturbance and unlawful assembly," and warned people of imminent arrests unless they left the vicinity of Pioneer Courthouse Square. By about 4:30pm, the crowd had cleared the area after police made three arrests.