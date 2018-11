© Reuters / Andrew Kelly



Paypal has suspended several accounts related to far-right and far-left political groups in a political balancing act aimed at deplatforming "extremist views", leading some to question the basis of these and other bans.The accounts of "Proud Boys" as well as the private account of group founder Gavin McInnes were removed, as well as the accounts of Atlanta Antifa, Antifa Sacramento and the Anti-Fascist Network, a Paypal spokesman told Newsweek The Antifa groups responded to the decision by complaining on Twitter about "false equivalence" and being "lumped in together with the fascists" over "taking a principled stand against racism."Paypal said that the simultaneous shutdowns were part of an effort to "strike a balance" and that their actions are "values-driven" rather than "political."The company has already removed several Antifa related accounts since last year, according to BuzzFeed reporter Blake Montgomery.The removal of accounts is the latest effort by tech groups to "deplatform" what they see as extremist viewpoints, making it much more difficult for such organizations to fundraise or promote their activities, which heavily rely on crowdfunding.. Facebook cited violations of its rules on "hate speech" and spreading hate online and off, as the reason for the ban.Supporters of McInnes have also taken to Twitter, blaming Antifa groups for inciting the violent incident.. This often means outsourcing the monitoring to third parties, some of which have their own agendas and are by no means error-proof The latest round of de-platforming follows a purge of the Twitter alternative platform Gab in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, and the removal of radio show host Alex Jones from almost all social media this summer, following pressure from CNN.