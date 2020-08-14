Dr Anthony Fauci explained to Matthew McConaughey on Thursday that the death toll would be 'enormous' had the US attempted to achieve herd immunity.In a discussion with the actor on Instagram, the nation's top infectious disease expert said: 'If everyone contracted it, even with the relatively high percentage of people who are without symptoms... a lot of people are going to die.''If you look at the United States of America with our epidemic of obesity as it were, with the number of people with hypertension, with the number of people with diabetes, if everyone got infected the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable,' Fauci said.'This week's national ensemble forecast predicts that 4,200 to 10,600 new COVID-19 deaths will be reported during the week ending September 5 and that 180,000 to 200,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by that date,' the agency's website reads.The CDC also said that 'state- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that the number of reported new deaths per week may increase over the next four weeks in Colorado and may decrease in Arizona, the Northern Mariana Islands, Vermont, and Wyoming'.Previously, the ensemble forecast that was published on August 6 predicted that about 181,000 people in the US could die by August 29.So far, at least 167,071 Americans have died from COVID-19. The US is also reporting the highest number of cases globally with more than 5.2 million.Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), said he was 'cautiously optimistic' that at least one of the six vaccines the US had invested in would come through by the end of the year.Critics of President Donald Trump have expressed worries that the administration may bypass safety precautions to announce a vaccine is available before the election on November 3 - a charge Paul Mango, a senior health department official, denied.'I hope that the Russians have actually definitively proven that the vaccine is safe and effective, but I seriously doubt that they've done that,' Fauci said at a virtual panel hosted by National Geographic.The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.