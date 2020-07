© Reuters/Willy Kurniawan



Top US immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci is now saying citizens are not "complete" in protecting themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic unless they go beyond wearing a mask and add in eye protection like goggles, too.In an interview with Dr Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, Fauci was asked if we might reach a point where masks are not only mandated, but eye protection as well."If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it," he said. "It's not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it.", with numerous viral videos showing citizens across the country getting into shouting matches over people refusing to wear face coverings. Those arguments have even bled into politics as both the Bill Barr and Big Tech congressional hearings this week included moments where colleagues shamed one another for daring to remove their masks when it wasn't their turn to speak.omething many Democrats have called on the president to do.Donald Trump himself has endorsed wearing masks to impede the transmission of Covid-19, but the recommendation came only this month, and critics have blasted his timing as too late . Despite tweeting an image of himself wearing face protection and calling the act "patriotic,"Trump has spoken positively about in the past, but one which has yet to produce concrete results in research.The video has been flagged and removed by Twitter and other social media outlets for allegedly spreading misinformation about the pandemic.Fauci called Trump's tweets on masks "not helpful" on Wednesday, and slammed hydroxychloroquine as "not effective" in treating Covid-19 patients.