he regularly chides Americans who choose not to wear masks, or wear them incorrectly.

Anthony Fauci has taken a tongue-lashing on social media, after photographs of the top US doctor showed him ignoring guidelines put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key player in guiding the US response to Covid-19, enjoyed a pleasant day at the ballpark on Thursday, where he threw the ceremonial first pitch of the MLB opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals. His throw was wildly off-target, sparking near-unanimous mockery of his baseball skills on Twitter.Photographs caught Fauci sitting between two people with his mask on his chin.Social media backlash was swift and unforgiving."Showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc," quipped writer and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who has repeatedly pointed to studies and data which cast doubt on the efficacy of widespread public mask use.Others argued that Fauci had "made a mockery" of his own recommendations.The photos even spawned a hashtag, #FauciTheFraud, which accompanies countless posts accusing the doctor of shedding his mask when the cameras are off.However, some argued that nothing untoward had occurred, as Fauci was sitting next to his wife and one of his friends and would have known if they were at risk.In a recent interview with the Washington Post,Many US states, as well as countries around the world, have imposed mask mandates, but Fauci himself has not always been an advocate of such policies. In a March interview, he insisted that there was no reason for seemingly healthy people to be "walking around in a mask." At the time his views reflected a wide consensus among medical professionals and institutions, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the US surgeon general. However, it is now recommended that masks are worn when it's not possible to keep your distance from other people. The reason for the sudden reversal in guidance has been hotly debated.Deborah Cohen, the medical correspondent of BBC2's Newsnight, reported earlier this month that the WHO committee reviewing the organization's mask recommendation was motivated by political lobbying, not new evidence.