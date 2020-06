© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Disease kingpin slams Americans who don't trust him as having "anti-science bias".Dr. Anthony Fauci, the polarising director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, slammed everyday Americans for refusing to go along with 'authority' on medical matters, and accused people of 'amazing denial' when it comes to 'truth'.Perhaps the real reason Americans don't trust Fauci is that he's consistently flip flopped and contradicted himself on 'the truth' for months.The man also exudes authoritarianism , and clearly has a problem with anyone who questions his superiority Fauci also has a long history of being the front man for a network of powerful Big Pharma and Big Medicine interests, pushing vaccines and medicines in a clear conflict of interest.