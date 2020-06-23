Puppet Masters
Technocrat Fauci: Americans 'don't believe science and they don't believe authority'
Summit News
Fri, 19 Jun 2020 00:01 UTC
Disease kingpin slams Americans who don't trust him as having "anti-science bias".
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the polarising director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, slammed everyday Americans for refusing to go along with 'authority' on medical matters, and accused people of 'amazing denial' when it comes to 'truth'.
Speaking on a podcast called Learning Curve, produced by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Fauci charged that "unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are — for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable — they just don't believe science and they don't believe authority."
"So when they see someone up in the White House, which has an air of authority to it, who's talking about science, that there are some people who just don't believe that — and that's unfortunate because, you know, science is truth," Fauci asserted.
"It's amazing sometimes the denial there is, it's the same thing that gets people who are anti-vaxxers, who don't want people to get vaccinated, even though the data clearly indicate the safety of vaccines," Fauci proclaimed, adding "That's really a problem."
Perhaps the real reason Americans don't trust Fauci is that he's consistently flip flopped and contradicted himself on 'the truth' for months.
The man also exudes authoritarianism, and clearly has a problem with anyone who questions his superiority.
Fauci also has a long history of being the front man for a network of powerful Big Pharma and Big Medicine interests, pushing vaccines and medicines in a clear conflict of interest.
Reader Comments
"... they just don't believe science and they don't believe authority."Well, one should take into account that belief is the opposite of knowledge . That refines Fausi's statement a bit.
Fauci is an outright liar for profit. People with millions of dollars don't care about people, they care about the millions more to be made.
Comment: Fauci seems to be conflating Americans not believing science and Americans not believing him. If he were even moderately humble, Fauci might realize this. And lamenting the fact that Americans don't "believe authority", we suppose it would be rather upsetting for him that many Americans aren't simply buying what Fauci is selling due to his authority. It's very inconvenient for authoritarians when they're actually expected to earn people's trust and not simply 'believed'.
