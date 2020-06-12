The virus is "something that's highly transmissible. ... In a period — if you just think about it — in a period of four months, it has devastated the world," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with the BIO Digital virtual health-care conference that aired Tuesday.
Comment: Despite being highly transmissible, the death rates are in par with the seasonal Flu death rate. Is it not a indication that Virus is NOT deadly as promoted? Is the economic devastation is due to lock down of the entire planet due to scaremongering of the people like Dr. Fauci and Billionaire Philanthropist Bill Gates based on the discredited harward professor Neil Ferguson's models?
"That's millions and millions of infections worldwide. And it isn't over yet. And it's condensed in a very, very small time frame," he said. "You know, first notice at the end of December, hit China in January, hit the rest of the world in February, March, April, May, early June."
Comment: if the infections are not dangerous even at the inflated standards, Why are they continue to promote the alarm bells?
The coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, in late December, has infected more than 7 million people worldwide and killed at least 408,244, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Comment: According to Chinese authorities the deaths are less than 5,000 people. Is Chinese authorities are more than untrustworthy than the American experts that are proven to be completely incorrect?
China's Covid-19 statistics are accurate, while lockdown makes little difference - Nobel laureate biophysicist Levitt tells RT
Fauci said the virus is "very different" from other outbreaks such as Ebola and HIV. The virus jumped from an animal host and has a high degree of transmissibility and mortality, he said. It is historically one of the worst pandemics the world has ever experienced, he said, adding people have compared it to the 1918 flu.
"I mean, Ebola was scary. But Ebola would never be easily transmitted in a global way," he said. "HIV, as important as it is, was drawn out over an extended period of time. I mean, I think the ultimate impact of AIDS almost certainly will be greater than anything we're talking about now."
The coronavirus just "took over the planet," he said.
Comment: Thanks to the scaremongering of the experts like Dr. Fauci and Neil Ferguson, fear spread like wildfire and devastated livelihood of billions of people across the Planet.
"It's a testimony to not only the extraordinary capability of transmission but of the extraordinary travel capability we have," he said. "I mean, it started in a very well-defined place in a city in China called Wuhan. And China is a big country. A lot of people travel all over the world. They travel to the United States. They travel to Europe."
Fauci said he is "very heartened" by the pharmaceutical industry, which he said, "stepped up to the plate" more than what the public saw with SARS, another disease caused by a coronavirus that emerged in the early 2000s.
Comment: Why does Dr. Fauci is happy with pharmaceutical industry dangerous vaccines and unhappy with cheap drugs like Hydrochloroquin?
Dr. Anthony Fauci plotted 'global vaccine action plan' with Bill Gates before pushing COVID panic and doubts about hydroxychloroquine treatments
There are more than 124 Covid-19 vaccines under development as of June 2, according to the World Health Organization. The National Institutes of Health has been fast-tracking work with biotech firm Moderna on a potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19. The biotech company expects to enroll about 30,000 people when it begins a phase three trial in July.
Comment: Billionaire Philanthropist Bill Gates is the top most financier of the World Health Organization, shareholder of many vaccine producing companies, patent holder of exotic nanotechnology chips that can track the people. Don't you see any conflict of interest in this? See also:
"The industry is not stupid. They figured it out," Fauci said. "There's going to be more than one winner in the vaccine field because we're going to need vaccines for the entire world. Billions and billions of doses. So I'm almost certain that we're going to have multiple candidates that make it to the goal line get approved and get widely used."
Comment: Industry will never be stupid as long as there are experts like Dr. Fauci and MSM doing their bid at the expense of the lifes of average citizen.
He expressed optimism for therapeutics as well, saying he thinks there will be "multiple."
The industry "has been stellar in this and that they've done it so rapidly, in fact, even outpaced the public health response, in some respect," he said.
Comment: Why does the promoter of a specific industry should be a expert to the Government?. Dr. Fauci who wrote a paper on Coronavirus in New England Journal of Medicine( published on March 26, 2020) saying Coronavirus is not deadly and switched the sides to incessantly promote the dangers of the virus .
Coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci makes many contradictory statements and his opinions swing wildly. He often promotes the social distancing, masks,Lockdown. Other times, he says Masks are Symbolic and 'staying closed too long cause irreparable damage'. It is intended to confuse the scared public to obedience to take the vaccines that have proven track record of debilitating side effects and death. See also: