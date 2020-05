© Wikipedia/Marshaj2020 102



The model is stochastic. Multiple runs with different seeds should be undertaken to see average behaviour.

but the damage from over a decade of amateur hobby programming is so extensive that even Microsoft were unable to make it run right.

All papers based on this code should be retracted immediately.

Imperial finally released a derivative of Ferguson's code. I figured I'd do a review of it and send you some of the things I noticed. I don't know your background so apologies if some of this is pitched at the wrong level.I wrote software for 30 years. I worked at Google between 2006 and 2014, where I was a senior software engineer working on Maps, Gmail and account security. I spent the last five years at a US/UK firm where I designed the company's database product, amongst other jobs and projects. I was also an independent consultant for a couple of years. Obviously I'm giving only my own professional opinion and not speaking for my current employer.It isn't the code Ferguson ran to produce his famous Report 9. What's been released on GitHub is a heavily modified derivative of it, after having been upgraded for over a month by a team from Microsoft and others. This revised codebase is split into multiple files for legibility and written in C++, whereas the original program was " a single 15,000 line file that had been worked on for a decade " (this is considered extremely poor practice). A request for the original code was made 8 days ago but ignored , and it will probably take some kind of legal compulsion to make them release it. Clearly, Imperial are too embarrassed by the state of it ever to release it of their own free will, which is unacceptable given that it was paid for by the taxpayer and belongs to them.What it's doing is best described as "SimCity without the graphics". It attempts to simulate households, schools, offices, people and their movements, etc. I won't go further into the underlying assumptions, since that's well explored elsewhere.Non-deterministic outputs may take some explanation, as it's not something anyone previously floated as a possibility.The documentation says:That's not a problem if the randomness is intentional pseudo-randomness , i.e. the randomness is derived from a starting "seed" which is iterated to produce the random numbers. Such randomness is often used in Monte Carlo techniques . It's safe because the seed can be recorded and the same (pseudo-)random numbers produced from it in future. Any kid who's played Minecraft is familiar with pseudo-randomness because Minecraft gives you the seeds it uses to generate the random worlds, so by sharing seeds you can share worlds.Clearly, the documentation wants us to think that, given a starting seed, the model will always produce the same results.I'll illustrate with a few bugs. In issue 116 a UK "red team" at Edinburgh University reports that they tried to use a mode that stores data tables in a more efficient format for faster loading, and discovered - to their surprise - that the resulting predictions varied by around 80,000 deaths after 80 days:Imperial advised Edinburgh that the problem goes away if you run the model in single-threaded mode, like they do. This means they suggest using only a single CPU core rather than the many cores that any video game would successfully use. For a simulation of a country, using only a single CPU core is obviously a dire problem - as far from supercomputing as you can get.But Edinburgh came back and reported that - even in single-threaded mode - they still see the problem. So Imperial's understanding of the issue is wrong. Finally, Imperial admit there's a bug by referencing a code change they've made that fixes it. The explanation given is "It looks like historically the second pair of seeds had been used at this point, to make the runs identical regardless of how the network was made, but that this had been changed when seed-resetting was implemented".Again, the explanation is that although this new problem "will just add to the issues" ... "This isn't a problem running the model in full as it is stochastic anyway".Although the academic on those threads isn't Neil Ferguson, he is well aware that the code is filled with bugs that create random results. In change #107 he authored he comments: "It includes fixes to InitModel to ensure deterministic runs with holidays enabled". In change #158 he describes the change only as "A lot of small changes, some critical to determinacy".In the discussion of the fix for the first bug, Imperial state the code used to be deterministic in that place but they broke it without noticing when changing the code.Regressions like that are common when working on a complex piece of software, which is why industrial software-engineering teams write automated regression tests. These are programs that run the program with varying inputs and then check the outputs are what's expected. Every proposed change is run against every test and if any tests fail, the change may not be made.The Imperial code doesn't seem to have working regression tests. They tried, but the extent of the random behaviour in their code left them defeated. On 4th April they said : "However,to work out a scalable and maintainable way of running the regression test in a way that allows a small amount of variation, but doesn't let the figures drift over time."Much of the code consists of formulas for which no purpose is given. John Carmack (a legendary video-game programmer) surmised that some of the code might have been automatically translated from FORTRAN some years ago.For example, on line 510 of SetupModel.cpp there is a loop over all the "places" the simulation knows about. This code appears to be trying to calculate R0 for "places". Hotels are excluded during this pass, without explanation.Despite being aware of the severe problems in their code that they "haven't had time" to fix, the Imperial team continue to add new features; for instance, the model attempts to simulate the impact of digital contact tracing apps Sue Denim isn't a real person (read it out). I've chosen to remain anonymous partly because of the intense fighting that surrounds lockdown, but there's also a deeper reason. This situation has come about due to rampant credentialism and I'm tired of it. As the widespread dismay by programmers demonstrates, if anyone in SAGE or the Government had shown the code to a working software engineer they happened to know, alarm bells would have been rung immediately. Instead, the Government is dominated by academics who apparently felt unable to question anything done by a fellow professor. Meanwhile, average citizens like myself are told we should never question "expertise". Although I've proven my Google employment to Toby, this mentality is damaging and needs to end: please, evaluate the claims I've made for yourself, or ask a programmer you know and trust to evaluate them for you.