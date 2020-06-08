© Reuters / Carl Recine

What happened is that the virus is most infectious and most dangerous before you actually know it's there.

Challenging the widespread belief that the worldwide anti-coronavirus lockdown has helped in slowing down the disease spread, Stanford Professor Michael Levitt believes that it's actually made very little difference.Speaking to RT's Going Underground, Nobel Prize-winning biophysicist Levitt said that there was no reason to doubt China's official coronavirus figures, since its statistics are corresponding with the dynamics observed elsewhere.Levitt believes that the best strategy for governments would have been to focus on protecting the elderly population while letting others move freely.And this we've seen at so many places. I don't think that Northern Italy practiced wonderful social distancing, I don't think that social distancing was practiced wonderfully in New York City," he said.Sweden, for instance, which has been harshly criticized for its laissez-faire approach to the pandemic, remains within the European averages - and even falls behind the worst-hit nations, such as Belgium and the UK.