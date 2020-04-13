© REUTERS/Prashant Waydande



The fallout from the coronavirus spread that has killed more than 83,000 people and wreaked havoc on economies around the world could push around half a billion people into poverty, Oxfam said on Thursday.The report released by the Nairobi-based charity ahead of next week's International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank annual meeting calculated the impact of the crisis on global poverty due to shrinking household incomes or consumption.The report authors played through a number of scenarios, taking into account the World Bank's various poverty lines - from extreme poverty, defined as living on $1.90 a day or less, to higher poverty lines of living on less than $5.50 a day.Women are at more risk than men, as they are more likely to work in the informal economy with little or no employment rights."Living day to day, the poorest people do not have the ability to take time off work, or to stockpile provisions," the report warned, adding that more than 2 billion informal sector workers worldwide had no access to sick pay.The World Bank last week said poverty in East Asia and the Pacific region alone could increase by 11 million people if conditions worsened.In total, governments around the world would need to mobilise at least $2.5 trillion to support developing nations."Rich countries have shown that at this time of crisis they can mobilize trillions of dollars to support their own economies," the report said."Yet unless developing countries are also able to fight the health and economic impacts the crisis will continue and it will inflict even greater harm on all countries, rich and poor."