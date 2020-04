© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



"On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%. In another article in the Journal, Guan et al. report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively."

His analysis in the

New England Journal of Medicine

is in sharp contrast with some of his frenzied statements on network TV, often taken out of context and/or misquoted by the media including press reports and headlines.

"Over the weekend, Fauci told CNN that the pandemic could ultimately kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the US should mitigation be unsuccessful."



"Serving a president who initially dismissed coronavirus by comparing it to seasonal flu, Fauci has been even-handed in public." (emphasis added)

The most commonly reported symptoms [of COVID-19] included fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, and most patients (80%) experienced mild illness. Approximately 14% experienced severe disease and 5% were critically ill. Early reports suggest that illness severity is associated with age (>60 years old) and co-morbid disease. (largely basing on WHO's assessment of COVID-19 in China)

Dr. Anthony Fauci and two co-authors published an article on March 26, 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Anthony Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In the article, linked below, he states that COVID-19 may ultimately be more akin to a severe seasonal flu or similar to two relatively minor flu pandemics in 1957 and 1968. It is estimated that seasonal flu kills about 500,000 people globally every year and the two flu pandemics he cited each are thought to have killed about a million people globally. Below is an excerpt of the article. In the beginning of this historic, media-fueled panic, it sounded like millions would die in the US alone and tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, globally.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is described as America's trustworthy voice on coronavirus, "often correcting President Donald Trump" who compares the COVID-19 to the Seasonal Flu. But isn't that what Fauci is doing in his NEJM article. (In that regard Trump's comparison is correct).

Fauci is by far a CNN favorite, providing "authoritative" statements on the virus:

Fauci tends to contradict himself. His authoritative statements often have no factual backing. He not only misleads Americans, he fails to acknowledge the statements of the WHO which confirm unequivocally that:

The most commonly reported symptoms [of COVID-19] included fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, and most patients (80%) experienced mild illness. Approximately 14% experienced severe disease and 5% were critically ill. Early reports suggest that illness severity is associated with age (>60 years old) and co-morbid disease.