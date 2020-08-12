© MSNBC



MSNBC has been accused of some comically conspicuous cropping of a photo of Joe Biden, obscuring his notes for the video call in which he told Kamala Harris she would be his 2020 election running mate.As election season gathers pace ahead of the November vote to decide the US president, every word, photo and soundbite will be pored over endlessly by both the media and the public, which makes it all the more bizarre that MSNBC would attempt to somewhat needlessly obscure the phone script for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.the visible portion of the document reads.The eagle-eyed GOP rapid-response director Steve Guest was among many who spotted the rather egregious cropping, calling itBoth Biden's use of notes and MSNBC's apparent decision to crop them out caused a considerable stir on social media and many on the political right couldn't resist the opportunity to twist the knife on Twitter.Biden was previously spotted holding notes about Harris at a press conference in July, so the announcement on Tuesday came as little surprise. The 77-year-old had also long expressed his intention to announce a female running mate and the first black woman on a US presidential ticket.However, a campaign riddled with high profile and often bizarre gaffes has provoked even more scrutiny of Biden than would otherwise be expected.