Comment: 'The human mask' slips to reveal the real reason they're pushing dangerous facemasks.
In an email to employees sent out on July 31, the head of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources not only reminded employees of Gov. Tony Evers' mask order going into effect on Aug. 1, he also said that every DNR employee must wear a mask ... even while on a teleconference.
"Also, wear your mask, even if you are home, to participate in a virtual meeting that involves being seen — such as on Zoom or another video-conferencing platform — by non-DNR staff," Preston Cole said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Set the safety example which shows you as a DNR public service employee care about the safety and health of others."
Evers' executive order said that face coverings are required to be worn whenever a person is in an enclosed space — other than a private residence.
DNR spokeswoman Megan Sheridan spoke with McClatchy News and said that employees wearing masks while video conferencing with external partners sets a good example during the pandemic.
"By wearing a mask while video conferencing with the general public, we visually remind folks that masking is an important part of navigating the business of natural resources during this tumultuous time," Sheridan said.
Comment: Nothing to do with the science of virus transmission/epidemiology. Everything to do with social science and 'the psychology of crowds'.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not advise wearing a face mask while social distancing in your home except under certain conditions.
Sheridan also said there was another reason employees were asked to don masks while on remote video conferences.
"We ask staff to wear masks when on externally facing calls is that, taken out of context, a screenshot of a staff person or high ranking department official, if not properly attributed, could be misinterpreted to suggest that state employees are not properly following the Governor's directive," she said to McClatchy.
Comment: See also: British govt advisor spits it out: 'Wearing facemasks acts as reminder that we no longer live in normal times'