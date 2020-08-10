The first drug that could halt Alzheimer's is to be fast-tracked for approval, in what experts say could be the biggest breakthrough yet in the fight against the disease.Charities said the decision by US watchdogs to give the treatment a "priority review" could mean it would be prescribed within six months, giving hope to sufferers everywhere.The review will take six months to establish if the drug is safe and effective, paving the way for it to be licensed first in the US, before being considered by watchdogs around the world.The drug's efficacy has been keenly watched by scientists after a rollercoaster of trial results. Hopes that the drug is the long-awaited breakthrough in dementia research were dashed last year when manufacturers Biogen and Eisai halted two late-stage trials and scrapped plans to develop the treatment.The company is now planning further studies, which will offer such doses to all eligible participants from the earlier trials.If successful, it would be the first treatment designed to delay the progression of Alzheimer's disease to be approved by regulators.The Food and Drug Administration only accepts drugs under their priority review process if they can offer major advances in treatments or provide treatment where none has previously existed.