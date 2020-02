© Matt York/Associated Press



repeatedly failed

With high hopes, drugs to fight brain plaques were tested in people genetically destined to develop dementia. The drugs failed.The study aimed to show that Alzheimer's disease could be stopped if treatment began before symptoms emerged. The participants were the best candidates that scientists could find: still healthy, but with a rare genetic mutation that guaranteed they would develop dementia.For five years, on average, the volunteers received monthly infusions or injections of one of two experimental drugs, along with annual blood tests, brain scans, spinal taps and cognitive tests.Dr. Randall Bateman, a neurologist at Washington University in St. Louis and principal investigator of the study, said he was "shocked" when he first saw the data: "It was really crushing."The results are a deep disappointment, scientists said — but not a knockout punch. The drugs did not work, but the problems may be fixable: perhaps the doses were too low, or they should have been given to patients much younger.The data from this international study, called DIAN-TU, are still being analyzed and are to be presented on April 2 at scientific conferences in Vienna in April and in Amsterdam in July.The trial was sponsored by Washington University in St. Louis, two drug companies that supplied the drugs — Eli Lilly and Roche, with a subsidiary, Genentech — the National Institutes of Health and philanthropies, including the Alzheimer's Association.The participants in DIAN-TU were younger than the typical Alzheimer's patients and did not yet have other brain abnormalities, like mini strokes. Success in this trial, it was hoped, would show that defeating Alzheimer's was possible."This was a bold experiment driven by a deep unmet medical need in these patients," said Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, chief scientific officer at Eli Lilly.Now companies and academic researchers must confront a troubling question:Studies of anti-amyloid drugs in older people are still underway. Scientists are testing the drugs in another group similar to that in DIAN-TU: a large family in Colombia also carrying a gene mutation that leads to early Alzheimer's Many researchers say they are not yet ready to give up.The disease, they note, always progresses in the same way: Amyloid accumulates in the brain and then a tangled, spaghetti-like protein, tau, appears and neurons die."Amyloid and tau define the disease. Bingo," said Dr. Ronald Petersen, director of the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. "To not attack amyloid doesn't make sense."Dr. Richard Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging, said it is not yet known how well the two experimental drugs in the study cleared subjects' brains of amyloid. That will require further analysis.Still, Dr. Hodes said, investigators must begin to look at other drug targets.The Alzheimer's drugs currently in Phase 3 trials — which are meant to show that a drug actually works — are predominantly anti-amyloid drugs. But the early-stage studies are focused on potential new methods for preventing and treating Alzheimer's, Dr. Hodes said."Out of 46 pharmacological trials, 30 have targets other than amyloid," he added. "We are well on our way to moving toward these other potential targets."At Washington University in St. Louis, Dr. Bateman is still absorbing the shock over the study's failure, even though he knows the dismal history of Alzheimer's studies.His heart goes out to the participants who are destined to get this fatal condition. There are four drugs intended to ease the decline, but none to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease. "We don't have anything now to treat these people," he said.The investigators do not even have a quick way to notify participants of the results. The team needs approval from an institutional review board to send out notification letters, and that can take a while.It is not feasible to call each participant, said Judy Martin Finch, a university spokeswoman. Instead, the university posted a news release on its website at midnight on Sunday.Marty Reiswig, 41, a study participant who lives in Denver, learned of the results this morning while searching online and through a private Facebook group of people with rare genetic mutations leading to Alzheimer's.For five years, a nurse has been coming to the house to give him an infusion of solanezumab, and once a year he traveled to Washington University in St. Louis for extensive clinical and cognitive tests.Gina Kolata writes about science and medicine. She has twice been a Pulitzer Prize finalist and is the author of six books, including "Mercies in Disguise: A Story of Hope, a Family's Genetic Destiny, and The Science That Saved Them." @ginakolata