Brain Cells Are Dying

© Bruce Blaus/Medical gallery of Blausen Medical 2014

Why Are Brain Cells Dying?

Parkinson's Disease as a Metabolic Disorder

Brain glucose utilization problems

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Protein misbehavior

Increased apoptosis (cell suicide )

Inflammation

Glutamate toxicity

Oxidative damage

Slowed brain cell conduction

Formation of Advanced Glycation End products (AGEs)

It just so happens that low brain insulin levels can lead to the first four phenomena listed above, while the last five can be driven by high brain glucose levels.

How many people with Parkinson's disease have insulin resistance?

Location, Location, Location

Ketogenic Diets for Parkinson's Disease

Wake Up and Smell the Insulin