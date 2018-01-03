Although their goal was to cure diabetes, scientists may have stumbled onto a new medication to help treat the devastating effects of Alzheimer's disease.The medication, known as a triple receptor drug - or "triple agonist" - reportedly works in multiple ways to protect the brain against degeneration and promote growth. Researchers say that abeing given the drug found that the animals had an increased ability to learn and retain memories."These very promising outcomes demonstrate the efficacy of these novel multiple receptor drugs that originally were developed to treat type 2 diabetes," Professor Christian Holscher said in the release.The scientists added that the mice showed a decrease in chronic inflammation and amyloid plaques in the brain, which have been linked to the development of Alzheimer's in people."With no new treatments in nearly 15 years, we need to find new ways of tackling Alzheimer's," Dr. Doug Brown of the Alzheimer's Society said. "It's imperative that we explore whether drugs developed to treat other conditions can benefit people with Alzheimer's."