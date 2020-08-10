If this (first?) summer of Covid-19 has revealed anything about the current version of civilization,. A lot of things that we hope will come back are probably gone forever in the form we knew them, though they will eventually return in another configuration, reduced in scale, but perhaps finer in quality.But then, I haven't gone to a stadium in twenty years, and I certainly won't pay a hundred bucks or more to sit in Fenway Park. I used to go to night games there all the time when I was a starving bohemian writing for the Boston hippie newspapers back in 1972. You could get a decent field-level seat behind first base for five bucks. When I was a kid in Manhattan in 1960, a bleacher seat in the old Yankee Stadium was a quarter (plus 30 cents round-trip on the IRT subway).They weren't writing $100-million-plus player contracts until fairly recently, either, and of course that's been a symptom of pro sports' slide into fatal decadence.The teams will be functionally bankrupt by then and if they survive restructuring, there won't be many million-dollar players. Maybe none. Carl Furillo, the veteran right-fielder for the 1955 World Series champion Brooklyn Dodgers, used to work construction in the off-season. He was on the crew that built New York's Verrazano Narrows Bridge. Imagine Mike Trout hanging sheet-rock (if sheet-rock even exists as a product a few years from now).I can imagine baseball reorganizing into two separate East and West leagues for a while, to reduce costly airplane travel, but even that might not last very long. If pro sports survives the political turmoil ahead, it will come out the other side as a strictly local and regional thing — and that will be the theme for all the things we like to do and must do. The idiocy of pro football will not survive at all. Its farm system (college sports) will be long gone.The outlook for the big centralized high schools is also pretty dark.Covid-19 and the economic collapse it triggered will put an end to all that.Schooling will have to reorganize, and probably at a very grassroots level, with home-schools evolving into neighbor-pods of tiny schools, and only among parents who have the literacy and numeracy to pull it off. We'll be lucky if, years from now, we'll see something like local academies spring up that can handle a few hundred students. I'd also warn you about assuming that the Internet is a permanent installation of the human condition. It depends utterly on a pretty fragile electric grid. We do, after all, have libraries, and maybe they can be persuaded to stop trying to get rid of all their books.Are you already bored out of your skull with reruns of the old classics?My bet would be on the eventual return of live theater on local stages for original stories keyed to the new post-collapse reality — which will not be understood via Star Wars or Breakfast at Tiffany's.I've got half a mind to invest in an outfit that can put on puppet shows in my little flyover town.As you can surely tell by now, the trend is local and smaller for all of these things. That may even be true for national elections and the venerable thing called the United States of America.Fifty years from now, several separate American nations may be sending their own regional baseball league champions to some kind of World Series, if we're not still at war with each other.