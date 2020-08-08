Society's Child
Freed from jail due to coronavirus panic, rape suspect kills accuser
Fox News
Sat, 08 Aug 2020 17:26 UTC
The Washington Post was first to report that Ibrahim E. Bouaichi shot and killed the woman in late July, after he was released April 9, according to the newspaper and Alexandria police.
Bouaichi was indicted last year on charges that included rape, strangulation and abduction. The woman, whom police identified as Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, testified against him in Alexandria District Court in December.
He was jailed without bond in Alexandria - until the pandemic hit. Bouaichi's lawyers argued that he should be freed awaiting trial because the virus endangered inmates and their attorneys. He was released on a $25,000 bond over the objections of a prosecutor.
Circuit Court Judge Nolan Dawkins released Bouaichi on the condition that he only leave his Maryland home to meet with his lawyers or pretrial services officials.
He is accused of killing Gonzalez on July 29.
On Tuesday, police published a statement stating they were looking for Bouaichi, whom they described as armed and dangerous.
Authorities said Wednesday that federal marshals and Alexandria police spotted and pursued Bouaichi in Prince George's County, where he crashed his vehicle and apparently shot himself. As of Thursday, he was in grave condition.
Meanwhile, Dawkins retired in June. He did not respond to the Washington Post's request for comment.
Bouaichi's attorneys, Manuel Leiva and Frank Salvato, said in a statement that they were "certainly saddened by the tragedy both families have suffered here." The lawyers said they "were looking forward to trial. Unfortunately, the pandemic continued the trial date by several months and we didn't get the chance to put forth our case."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Reader Comments
Authorities said Wednesday that federal marshals and Alexandria police spotted and pursued Bouaichi in Prince George's County, where he crashed his vehicle and apparently shot himself. As of Thursday, " he was in grave condition.""Would be better if it was that his 'condition' was 'in the grave.'
A little untreated sewage in the IV line? Sepsis central! (Aka, 'Sometimes karma needs a little help. ')
R.C.
BUT
A snowflake has a better chance in hell than these chosen a**wipes ever seeing some form of justice, at least currently.
Comment: This was a tragedy caused in no small part from Bouaichi's attorneys, Circuit Court Judge Nolan Dawkins, and the massively over-hyped panic stirred by the media, politicians, the CDC and the WHO. Bouaichi commited the actual crime, but he was also fully supported by the state to do so.