Nicole Asbury is a senior at the University of Kansas studying journalism, and women, gender and sexuality studies. She can be reached on Twitter @NicoleAsbury or via news@poynter.org.

A majority of Americans believe the media is vital for democracy, but see an increasing level of bias in news coverage, a new report from Gallup and the Knight Foundation found.About 84% of Americans said the news media is "critical" or "very important" to democracy, according to the report.said Sam Gill, Knight's senior vice president and chief program officer. "This is corrosive for our democracy."Gallup and Knight polled more than 20,000 U.S. adults in their latest report, "American Views 2020: Trust, Media and Democracy." It builds on a previous report conducted by Gallup and the Knight Foundation in 2018 Political affiliations played a key role in determining people's views on the press., according to the report.Political affiliation's role is reflected throughout the report, particularly in determining whether political attacks on the press are warranted.A majority (79%) also believe that the press needs to diversify its reporting staff, according to the report. However, political affiliation and race also played a key role in determining what that diversification would entail.Four in five Americans also perceived misinformation online as "a major problem."The report also highlights the role local news plays in civic engagement.Those who followed their local news sources were more likely to vote in local elections. They were less likely to say, "people like me don't have any say in what the government does."About 48% of those polled believed the press holds "a great deal" of the blame for political division in the U.S., and another 36% believe the press holds "a moderate amount" of the blame.However, a nearly identical percentage believes the press can help heal the divide."Even as Americans believe the media is to blame for the political divide in the country, they largely see a role for the media in healing that divide," according to the report. "As America now faces a catastrophic and deepening health and financial crisis and crescendo cries for racial justice that test our social cohesion, finding shared, fact-based narratives in the media will be more important than ever."