© Carlo Allegri/Reuters



Trump's order, signed on Monday, requires federal agencies tobefore outsourcing labor to foreign workers - who can come to the US on H-1B visas. Use of these visas is common in the tech sector, and 180,000 of them were issued last year, according to State Department statistics. Government agencies will now be required to conduct an internal audit to make sureper a White House statement Furthermore, Trump announced theand another board member, after it emerged that the federally-owned utilities companyamid the outsourcing push."Let this serve as a warning to any federally-appointed board.Trump said, after signing the order, in a throwback to his 'Apprentice' catchphrase.Though Trump does not have sole authority to fire Lyash, he promised to get "rid of him, in one form or another."Immediately after the ceremony, which was attended by a group of American tech workers who had been campaigning for H-1B visa restrictions,During the signing, Trump was informed that"Now maybe he'll take a major cut in salary," Trump quipped.Trump has long been known as an immigration hawk, and the struggle to build his long-promised Mexican border wall helped define the first two years of his presidency. However, his attention has been focused on legal immigration as of late, and in June the president suspended new temporary visas for foreign workers through to 2021.The suspension, as well as Monday's executive order, come as the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns wreak havoc on the US economy. Though down from an all-time high of 14.7 percent in April, the unemployment rate currently stands at just over 11 percent, a figure unseen since the Great Depression.