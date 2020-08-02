© EPA



At least three bombs exploded outside a jail compound in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday.One major car-bomb explosion was followed by two smaller blasts near the prison complex, provincial council member Sohrab Qaderi said, according to Reuters.A large police force was deployed to counter the militants, who took up position outside the compound.Afghanistan's TOLO news agency quoted a spokesman for the Nangarhar province governor, who said one person was killed after the car bomb exploded at the prison's entrance gate.Qaderi said the clashes between the two sides were heavy and ongoing.