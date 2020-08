© NBC News



"They accuse you of the crimes they themselves are committing. It makes your head spin. Arguing with them is pointless. They're nihilists. They don't believe in the existence of truth, or in the fixed meaning of words. They care only about power.



"If you needed more evidence of that, Barack Obama showed up at Congressman John Lewis' funeral today. Obama claimed he was there to eulogize his old friend. But that's not true and that's not what he did. Instead, Obama gave a divisive and deeply dishonest campaign speech in church."

"It's hard to believe that clip is real, but it is, down to the coined fake accent, Mr. Hawaii guy. Imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one's funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about senate procedure. Can you imagine that? You would be shocked if that happened. You'd probably walk out. Desecrating a funeral with campaign slogans? What kind of person would do that?"

"But Democrats in the audience didn't seem offended. They didn't blink. They cheered. It all seemed normal to them. And why wouldn't it? Political power is their religion. It's not out of place in a church. it's what they worship."

