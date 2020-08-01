© GETTY IMAGES/AFP/MADDIE MEYER

The US justice department made public an indictment of two Chinese nationals that 'conducted reconnaissance' against biotech firm.Last week, the US justice department made public an indictment of two Chinese nationals accused of spying on the US, including three unnamed US-based targets involved in medical research to fight the coronavirus.Moderna, which is based in Massachusetts and announced its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in January, confirmed that the company had been in contact with the FBI and was made aware of the suspected "information reconnaissance activities" by the hacking group mentioned in last week's indictment."Moderna remains highly vigilant to potential cyber-security threats, maintaining an internal team, external support services and good working relationships with outside authorities to continuously assess threats and protect our valuable information," said company spokesperson Ray Jordan, declining to provide further detail.The US security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details. The FBI and the US department of health and human services declined to disclose the identities of companies targeted by Chinese hackers.The July 7 indictment alleges that the two Chinese hackers, identified as Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, conducted a decade-long hacking spree that most recently included the targeting of Covid-19 medical research groups.Prosecutors said Li and Dong acted as contractors for China's ministry of state security, a state intelligence agency. Messages left with several accounts registered under Li's digital alias, oro0lxy, were not returned. Contact details for Dong were not available.The court filing describes the California firm as working on antiviral drug research and suggested the Maryland company had publicly announced efforts to develop a vaccine in January. Two companies that could match those descriptions: Gilead Sciences and Novavax.Gilead spokesperson Chris Ridley said the firm does not comment on cyber-security matters. Novavax would not comment on specific cyber-security activities but said: "Our cyber-security team has been alerted to the alleged foreign threats identified in the news."A security consultant familiar with multiple hacking investigations involving premier biotech firms over the past year said Chinese groups believed to be broadly associated with China's ministry of state security are one of the primary forces targeting Covid-19 research, globally. This matches the description of the indicted hackers, as ministry contractors.