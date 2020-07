Booted From Texas

© REUTERS / RONALD CLINE



US Explains Its Move

The Latest Turn in Deteriorating Relations?

The Global Times' editor-in-chief had claimed earlier that Washington asked Beijing to close down one of its five consulates in the country, specifically, the one located in Houston, Texas. The Chinese Foreign Ministry later confirmed this report.The United States has asked China to close its Passport and Visa Office at the China Consulate General in Houston, Texas, according to the Global Times editor-in-chief, as cited by Reuters.The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the development, saying that Washington had "abruptly" informed Beijing to close down its Texas consulate on 21 July.During the briefing, Wang Wenbin also described the US decision as a "political provocation" and "a grave violation of international law"."China firmly condemns this revolting and unjustified move, undermining Chinese-US relations ... China calls on the US to immediately abolish this erroneous decision," the official added.Beijing currently operates five Consulates-General in the United States, including those in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC.Reports suggested that the fire was the result of documents being burned in the building's courtyard.Commenting on reports about documents being burned in the consulate's courtyard, Wang Wenbin said that the Houston office was operating "normally".Later, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus commented on the move, while saying, as quoted by Reuters, that theBeijing has been one among leading countries in its anti-coronavirus research attempts, with its second national experiment vaccine, produced by Sinovac Biotech, is soon expected to enter final stage of human testing.The China-US relationship has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, as US President Donald Trump repeatedly blamed the spreading of the virus on Beijing. US officials had said earlier that they were mulling over various options to "punish" China for the number of deaths which have resulted from the pandemic, including banning some of its most popular social media platforms, such as TikTok.Recently, the UK made a U-turn by announcing that it would ban Huawei, a world leader in producing 5G equipment, from its market, despite its January decision to partner with the company in its national fifth-generation-technology rollout.