© Getty Images

"even the United Nations recommends that its member countries ask a citizenship question on their census surveys, and countries ranging from Australia to Germany to Indonesia all ask this question."

California: +6 representatives (11.3% of its current representatives)

Florida: +1 representative (4.0%)

New York: +1 representative (3.4%)

Texas: +1 representative (3.1%)

Mississippi: -1 representative (25.0% of its current representatives)

Oklahoma: -1 representative (20.0%)

Kentucky: -1 representative (16.7%)

South Carolina: -1 representative (16.7%)

Wisconsin: -1 representative (12.5%)

Indiana: -1 representative (11.1%)

Michigan: -1 representative (6.7%)

Ohio: -1 representative (5.6%)

Pennsylvania: -1 representative (5.3%)

The order, " Ensuring American Citizens Receive Proper Representation in Congress " comes after the Supreme Court last year blocked a citizenship question from being included in the Census and sent the question back to lower courts, claiming that the administration's reasoning for the question was insufficient.Census forms including citizenship questionsOn a global scale, as the Heritage Foundation notesAccording to an analysis from Unbiased America Decades ago, the relatively small number of unauthorized residents in the U.S. meant that including them in the Census did not materially change the number of representatives each state was allocated.As a result,Based on the 2010 Census, the following states gained representatives because of the number of people illegally there:The following states have fewer representatives than they would if undocumented immigrants were not counted in the calculation: