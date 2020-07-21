The president said for the purposes of determining the number of House representatives from each state, it will be U.S. policy "to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status."
In the memorandum to the Commerce Department, Mr. Trump said the Constitution does not specifically define which people should be counted every 10 years to determine the number of each state's representatives in the House. The president said:
"Determining which persons should be considered 'inhabitants' for the purpose of apportionment requires the exercise of judgment. The discretion delegated to the executive branch to determine who qualifies as an 'inhabitant' includes authority to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status."Democrats blasted the move as anti-immigrant.
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called it "an unconstitutional order that has no purpose other than to silence and disempower Latino voices and communities of color."
"Trump wants to strip these communities of their fair share of representation and resources for education, health care, and nutrition assistance. But Democrats will not let this stand. We will keep fighting Trump's efforts to intimidate and undercount immigrant communities. And we will put an end to the hateful tactics of this administration once and for all on November 3rd when we elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States."Dale Ho, director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project, said the Constitution "requires that everyone in the U.S. be counted in the census."
Let's call it what it is, anti-vote fraud. Democrats have been simply counting the number of wetbacks in their districts and adding that number to their reported vote totals. That and other forms of vote fraud are what has given the democrats most of their electoral gains over the past 25 or so years.
No, Tommy. This is an EO that is squarely within the powers of the President. The only people it will "disempower" are illegals who shouldn't even be here and who aren't eligible to vote.