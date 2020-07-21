© AP/Evan Vucci



"Determining which persons should be considered 'inhabitants' for the purpose of apportionment requires the exercise of judgment. The discretion delegated to the executive branch to determine who qualifies as an 'inhabitant' includes authority to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status."

"Trump wants to strip these communities of their fair share of representation and resources for education, health care, and nutrition assistance. But Democrats will not let this stand. We will keep fighting Trump's efforts to intimidate and undercount immigrant communities. And we will put an end to the hateful tactics of this administration once and for all on November 3rd when we elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States."

President Trump signed an executive action on Tuesday to prevent illegal immigrants from being included in the 2020 census for congressional apportionment, saying the move is needed for "respect for the law and protection of the integrity of the democratic process."The president said for the purposes of determining the number of House representatives from each state, it will be U.S. policyIn the memorandum to the Commerce Department,The president said:Democrats blasted the move as anti-immigrant.Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called it "an unconstitutional order that hasDale Ho, director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project, said the Constitution "requires that everyone in the U.S. be counted in the census."