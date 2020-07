© Reuters



The Trump administration fought to prevent the release of a new Netflix documentary that provides a behind-the-scenes look at its immigration policy in action, The New York Times reported Thursday Filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau began work on the project soon after President Trump was inaugurated,The Times reported.Although the project was approved by ICE leadership, theAccording to The Times, the six-part documentary shows "ICE officers lying to immigrants to gain access to their homes," and depicts one officer "illegally picking the lock to an apartment building during a raid."And while the agency publicly claimed to be prioritizing the deportation of murderers and rapists, The Times reported that "the filmmakers observed numerous occasions in which officers expressed satisfaction after being told by supervisors to arrest as many people as possible, even those without criminal records."But the agency was not able to stop its release: Immigration Nation is set to appear on Netflix in August.