© Washington Examiner



"It is not in Orbis's interest for any of our intelligence work to be aired in the media or public domain, especially in raw or unanalysed form.



"If these are exposed to the world, no-one will contact Orbis to do discreet work on their behalf. It would therefore be professionally ruinous — and also morally repugnant — for us to do anything that could risk exposing a source, especially in a ruthless, lawless place like Russia, as a result of any such (especially media) exposure."

"If these are exposed to the world, no-one will contact Orbis to do discreet work on their behalf. It would therefore be professionally ruinous — and also morally repugnant — for us to do anything that could risk exposing a source, especially in a ruthless, lawless place like Russia, as a result of any such (especially media) exposure."

Christopher Steele, the ex-MI6 officer who wrote the 2016 dossier alleging links between Donald Trump and Russia, has said that it was never intended for publication in the media.Giving evidence at the High Court in London on Wednesday, Mr Steele told Mr Justice Mark Warby that he took great care to ensure intelligence was handled and communicated carefully, as his business depends on confidentiality. He said thatMr Gubarev said he was stunned when BuzzFeed reported that the Steele dossier had linked him to a "hacking incident" against the Democratic Party in the US ahead of the 2016 election.shortly before the inauguration of Mr Trump as president of the United States.Orbis and Mr Steele deny defamation and are fighting Mr Gubarev's demands for "very substantial" damages. In a written witness statement Mr Steele said:Mr Steele claims that had he known that BuzzFeed had a copy of the dossier, and intended to publish, he would have done "whatever I could do to prevent this".first acting for a Republican donor before Mr Trump secured the party's nomination and the project was dropped.The judge has heard thatAndrew Caldecott QC, who leads Mr Gubarev's legal team, says there is no suggestion the allegations against their client and Webzilla are true, and that BuzzFeed apologised and redacted the names from its website.Mr Gubarev does not think that Orbis and Mr Steele acted in a "malicious" way, Mr Caldecott says, but the question needs to be answered is whether they were "responsible in law" for BuzzFeed publishing the dossier.The High Court hearing is scheduled to end later this week.Judge Mark Warby said thatMr Steele had accused Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman of facilitating the transfer of large amounts of money to Mr Putin when he was deputy mayor of St Petersburg.President Trump seized on the news, tweeting:Allegations of close ties to Russia and the Kremlin have dogged the Trump administration since the election campaign. Mr Steele's dossier formed part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.