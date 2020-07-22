Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the federal government "will not retreat," promising "we will continue to protect our facilities and our law enforcement" in an interview with FOX News host Martha MacCallum on Tuesday. Acting Secretary Wolf defended the tactic of proactively arresting demonstrators that are attacking federal police officers and federal property.Wolf said. "Attacking federal police officers -- law enforcement officers -- which they have done for 52 nights in a row is a federal crime. So, the Department [of Homeland Security], because we don't have that local support, that local law enforcement support, we are having to go out and proactively arrest individuals and we need to do that because we need to hold them accountable."" Wolf continued. "We don't do that in any other type of law enforcement. We pursue a criminal, we investigate, we pull them over if we have probable cause. We arrest them, we charge them, and we prosecute them. And you need to hold individuals accountable and when we don't do that I think we get what we see in Portland today."