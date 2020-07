© REUTERS/Nathan Howard



Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he has banned federal officers, who were deployed to the city to protect federal property, from sharing headquarters with police"Earlier today I directed that staff who are part of federal agency operations are no longer allowed to co-locate with the police bureau's incident command," Wheeler tweeted on Saturday.Wheeler was apparently referring to widely-publicized reports of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers snatching protesters from the streets in unmarked vehicles. Black Lives Matter activists allege that CBP officers did not wear any insignia, apart from generic police patches, likening them to "kidnappers."CBP denied the allegations, insisting that while officers did not sport name tags due to the increasingly common "doxxing" attacks on law enforcement, they did wear CBP insignia."Our personnel are clearly marked as federal LEOs and have unique identifiers.Acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection Mark A. Morgan tweeted, firing back at the accusations.Referring to activists involved in vandalism as "criminals,"Wheeler's directive has attracted pushback online, failing to strike a chord with either proponents or critics of the feds' deployment to the city.Others pointed out that,