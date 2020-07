© Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

'Consuming mainstream media in an election year may critically impair a voter's ability to make rational decisions due to skewed information. Use at your own discretion.'

"The science should not stand in the way of this... the science is very clear on this... We encourage... localities and states to just simply follow the science. Open our schools."

"Donald, following the lead of my grandfather and with the complicity, silence and inaction of his siblings, destroyed my father. I can't let him destroy my country."

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of the book, 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge

Amid an epic political battle for the White House, Americans can no longer believe what they read and hear in the media. This is a dangerous reality for the nation, which needs accurate information to meet a flurry of challenges.Every four years, the US mainstream media should be required to carry a surgeon general's warning on its TV and print publications that states:Anyone who doubts that statement may wish to considerIn an effort to explain that the Trump administration was in favor of opening schools amid the Covid crisis, McEnany told a press conference:Despite the straightforwardness of the message,the part where she said: "The science should not stand in the way of this."Considering the mainstream media's well-known history of negative reporting on Donald Trump, it is very tempting to go with the latter explanation.Speaking of coronavirus, perhaps there wouldn't be so much anxiety in the home of the brave over getting kids back to schoolThus far, that doesn't seem to be the case. Amid fears that the number of Covid cases is being padded, possibly due to the political incentive, it was revealed that a 20-year-old Florida man who died in a motorcycle crash was listed as a Covid-related death. How many other deaths are being wrongly dropped into the Covid category is anyone's guess, but many high-ranking officials believe It's this sort of willingness to jump to unreasonable conclusions over a highly sensitive issue that may have led. Was there any sort of political motivation behind the claim, which has been debunked by an FBI investigation , that a 'hate crime' had been committed? That is hard to say, butin the wake of George Floyd's death - sparked a war of words on Twitter between the African-American NASCAR driver and Donald Trump.Meanwhile, amid the ongoing hysteria over Covid and race relations,It happened asthe most devastating being that Trump officials were having contacts with Russian intelligence officers.The discovery presented a nice opportunity for America's purported 'paper of historical record' to set the record straight with regards to the political witch hunt, prompted by unfounded accusations in the so-called 'Steele Dossier,' which hounded the Trump administration for four long years. Yet the said Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman.And then there were, of course,- with their tantalizing tidbits of information that the media promised would sink the US president's political career once and for all.Former US national security adviserwho Trump dismissed in September 2019, released The Room Where It Happened in June. As regularly occurs in Washington DC, which has arguably the worst plumbing in the world,Despite the heated anticipation over the prospect that the book's revelations would help drive Trump from office,to help the Democrats' cause.Another election-year blast, entitled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, wasWhere Bolton hoped to demolish his former boss with a cheap he-said, she-said expose from inside of the White House, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, hoped to accomplish the same by detailing aspects of Trump's family life.At one point in the book, Mary Trump revealed how her father's family had been left out of her grandfather's will, with the bulk of the family fortune passing to the favored Donald. After that revelation, she writes:Could Mary Trump's book be dismissed as a case of sour grapes, or even 'fake news' by a disgruntled Trump family member? It seems entirely possible. That is precisely the problem with such tell-all memoirs; the veracity of the claims is difficult to prove since they rely on the hazy recollections - not to mention the personal prejudices - of the storyteller.in the most hotly contested US presidential election in many years.This leads us to the question:From fudged reports emerging from White House press briefings, to the muddled memories of former Trump confidantes and relatives,The difference this time around, however, is thatTherefore, with every fake news story that gets circulated, the chances that the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election will turn ugly only increases. After all, people are not stupid, and they are very good at understanding when they are being fooled. Yet the only thing Americans can put their faith in these days is that the uncertainty will only continue, straight up to November 3. What the morning of November 4 will look like in America is anybody's guess, but I doubt fake news will be able to conceal it.