Former national security adviser John Bolton has leaked excerpts of his book to major newspapers, accusing President Donald Trump of colluding with leaders in China and Turkey, and obstruction of justice "as a way of life."to the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Bolton famouslyagainst Trump over his alleged abuse of power regarding Ukraine,to "a variety of instances when he sought to intervene in law enforcement matters for political reasons."He accuses Trump of wanting tobringing up companies in China and Turkey as examples, according to the Times.the Times quotes him as saying.One of the Bolton "bombshells" is thatduring trade negotiations with President Xi Jinping.An excerpt in the Wall Street JournalIt also alleges thata Chinese telecom company.against Chinese officials overAnother excerpt has Bolton referring toAs another proof of Trump's perfidy, Bolton writes thatBolton's one-time colleague Dinesh D'Souza commented that Bolton was unable to recognize a clear joke.Trump has on more than one occasion shared a meme showing him staying in power forever, triggering Democrats into denouncing him as an aspiring dictator. Apparently, Bolton thought the same.The mustachioed warhawk had served as Trump's national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. While the exact reason for his firing was never revealed,Indeed,according to the New York Times excerpt. outlined in April and reported by Axios.While Democrats and the mainstream media welcomed Bolton's bombshells as validating their position on Trump, he is unlikely to become a #Resistance hero, simply because they still remember he refused to say these things under oath during the impeachment hearings, when they - in theory - could have bolstered their case for getting Trump out of office.As for Trump supporters, many were indifferent about Bolton's betrayal,while ditching the faithful General Michael Flynn after less than two weeks on the job, following a FBI ambush and a Washington Post hit job.