National Security Advisor John Bolton, one of the most prominent war hawks in Donald Trump's administration, has handed in his resignation, the US president has announced."I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House... I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump tweeted. The president said that he and others in the administration "strongly" disagreed with many of Bolton's decisions.Bolton gave a different account of events, however, implying on Twitter that his resignation wasn't a completely done deal yet, or at least he had not been informed about it.Trump made the announcement just 90 minutes before Bolton was to appear at a joint press-conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Trump recently kept Bolton sidelined from his key international meetings as he was looking for opportunities to reinvigorate dialogue with Iran and North Korea. The president had previously complained that the advisor was too eager to get the US into another war.