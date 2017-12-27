Washington Times reports:
Mr. Stone claimed during a recent interview aired on C-SPAN that he heard that some members of Mr. Trump's administration have weighed whether they can invoke the 25th Amendment to take him out of office.Stone is not the only major political or media figure to argue there is plot to remove Trump from the White House. As The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft reported, former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton believes Trump faces a coup threat from special counsel Robert Mueller.
"Do you have any evidence that anyone is actively plotting or attempting or laying the groundwork right now inside the Cabinet - inside the administration - to make that removal?" Associated Press reporter Tom LoBianco asked Mr. Stone.
"I have sources, and I work my sources, and yes, I believe there are some who have had this discussion. This is both outside the Cabinet and in. I think it's the fallback plan for the establishment. That's why I'm trying to sound the clarion call," Mr. Stone responded.
Ambassador Bolton said recently that we are witnessing the first coup d'état in US History.
Ambassador Bolton: They are the ones who are illegitimate... The Wall Street Journal says this is the first coup d'état in American History. It's a mini coup d'état but it goes right along with the idea that they should have won the election.. And one recalls the famous scene in the debate where during the debates where, I believe it was Chris Wallace, who asked both candidates if you lose will you accept the result...Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:
Back in November, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) warned the U.S. is "at risk of a coup d'etat,' unless Special Counsel Robert Mueller resigns or is fired.
Comment: Stone is a thoroughbred political operative. He's right when he wants to be. But just as with the MSM, statements like this should be taken with a grain of salt. Impossible to verify. That said, it's definitely plausible. And there are certainly many establishment figures who want Trump gone no matter what. It wouldn't be a surprise if Trump's cabinet is discussing contingency measures if such plots succeed. Since before day 1, Trump has been public enemy no. 1, for the simple reason that he is an outsider, wants to implement policies that he thinks will work, and which establishment figures are dead-set against, most notably being Trump's common-sense approach to foreign policy. That is strictly verboten. Russia must be an American enemy, no matter what, even if it kills the U.S. Anti-jihadist efforts must be half-hearted, in order to utilize them as proxy forces in the Middle East, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Southeast Asia. For those reasons alone, Trump must go.