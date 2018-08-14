© The Hill



Are President Trump's senior cabinet members working against him? It's hard not to conclude that many of the more hawkish neocons that Trump has (mistakenly, in my view) appointed to top jobs are actively working to undermine the president's stated agenda. Especially when it seems Trump is trying to seek dialogue with countries the neocons see as adversaries needing to be regime-changed.Remember just as President Trump was organizing an historic summit meeting with Kim Jong-Un, his National Security Advisor, John Bolton, nearly blew the whole thing up by making repeated references to the "Libya model" and how it should be applied to North Korea. As if Kim would jump at the chance to be bombed, overthrown, and murdered at the hands of a US-backed mob!Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced thatThe alleged poisoning took place in March and only now did the State Department make its determination that Russia was behind it and thus subject to the 1991 sanction law.The State Department just decided to take the British government's word for it.President Trump's own Administration is forcing him to accept the State Department determination and agree to sanctions that may well include, according to the 1991 law,Trump has authority to reject the imposition of new sanctions, but with his Democrat opponents continuing to charge that he is in league with the Russian president, how could he waive sanctions just before the November US Congressional elections? That would be a windfall for the Democrats seeking to take control of the House and Senate.What government would accept such a demand when no proof has been presented that they used chemical weapons in the first place?Certainly it is possible that President Trump is fully aware of the maneuverings of Bolton and Pompeo and that he approves. Perhaps he likes to play "good cop, bad cop" with the rest of the world, at the same time making peace overtures while imposing sanctions and threatening war. But it certainly looks like some of his cabinet members are getting the best of him.If President Trump is to be taken at his word, that he welcomes dialogue "without pre-conditions" with leaders of Russia, North Korea, Iran, and elsewhere,Let's hope he does choose dialogue over conflict and clips the wings of those under him attempting to push him in the other direction.