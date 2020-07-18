© File Photo



"We know from before, and I guarantee you that I know now, because now I get briefings again. The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact."

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden says he is now getting regular intelligence briefings and has been told that Russia is continuing in its attempts to meddle in the upcoming U.S. election. Biden said on July 17:Biden, the former vice president under President Barack Obama, is the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election. If Biden wins, he would assume office in January 2021.Biden, speaking during an online fundraiser with supporters, warned that, if Moscow maintains its efforts to interfere, there will be "a real price to pay" if he wins the presidency.Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow acted to help Trump in the 2016 election.Russia denied the allegation. Trump has repeatedly called an investigation into whether his team colluded with Russia in the effort a "hoax."The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Biden's statement.