Joint Press Release by the external experts on the

93 page Corona study

of the Federal Ministry of the Interior

To the best of our knowledge, the drafting has also involved third parties outside the BMI.

As a result of the risk of corona infection, the Federal Government has taken measures to protect the population. These are continuously weighed up within the Federal Government and coordinated regularly with the Prime Ministers of the federal states.

The infection rate in Germany has so far been relatively low in international comparison. The measures taken are effective.



In accordance with the international specialist literature, we [the undersigned] only partially share this statement regarding the effectiveness of the protective measures. We therefore ask the BMI for transparency:



*to disclose the sources according to which this determination is made.

Response by Scientists and Medical Experts to Germany's Ministry of Interior Decision to Censor its Own ReportThe report was an initiative of the Interior ministry's Unit KM4, a department responsible for the "Protection of critical infrastructures".This is also where the German official turned whistleblower, Stephen Kohn, worked, and from where he leaked it to the media. The authors of the report issued a joint press release on May 11th, berating the government for ignoring expert advise, and asking for the interior minister to officially comment upon the experts joint statement."...See text in German May 11, 2020"We, with astonishment, the doctors and scientists involved in the preparation of the aforementioned corona study take cognizance of the press release of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) from May 10 [which states the following]:The Ministry writes in this press release:We assume that the third parties [mentioned by the BMI] are we, the undersigned [list of 10 undersigned below, who were hired by the BMI].We assume that the BMI has a great interest in ensuring that its specialists, who are entrusted with the extremely important task of recognizing critical developments and averting damage to Germany through timely warnings, act both on a specific order and on their own initiative. The relevant employee of the BMI contacted us when preparing the risk analysis to assess the medical collateral damage caused by the "corona measures." Supported by responsibility, we support the committed BMI staff in examining this essential question to the best of their knowledge and belief, in addition to our actual professional activity. Renowned colleagues, all of them excellent representatives of their field, gave factual statements on specific questions based on the expertise requested. This resulted in a first comprehensive assessment of the medical damage that has already occurred and the threat of it, including expected deaths.The BMI employee made an assessment based on our work and forwarded the result to the responsible bodies . You can find the relevant document in the attachment to this press release. There is no question that this can only be the beginning of an even more extensive examination due to the short time.Why did the BMI not support the employee's request and why does the BMI not include the extensive analysis now available on the basis of high-quality external expertise in its assessment of the relationship between the benefits and harm of the corona protective measures?The BMI continues in its press release:Overall, at the request of a courageous BMI employee, we have shown the varied and serious undesirable effects of corona protective measures in the medical field, and these are serious.The disease COVID-19 triggered by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is serious for many people in the known risk groups. As with any serious infectious disease, it is important to find the best treatment for the patient and prevent infection routes.We in science and practice as well as many colleagues experience the consequential damage of the corona protective measures to our patients every day. We therefore ask the Federal Ministry of the Interior to comment on our press release and hope for a relevant discussion that will lead to the best possible solution for the entire population with regard to the measures., University Professor of Medical Microbiology (retired), University of Mainz, general practitioner, member of the permanent guidelines commission of the German Society for Family Medicine and General Medicine (DEGAM), Heidelberg, Emeritus of Social Sciences at the University of Bremen, tpi consult GmbH, former director of the Institute for Experimental Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University Hospital Eppendorf, Medical Director of the MZG-Westphalia, chief physician at the Cecilien-Klinik, Department of Dermatology and Allergology University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, professor of pathology, Heidelberg, member of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, Deputy Curriculum Director of the Medical University of Vienna, Department of General Medicine and Family Medicine., resident general practitioner, specialist in general medicine, diabetology, emergency medicine, teaching physician at the Institute of General Medicine at the University of Würzburg, academic teaching practice at the University of Heidelberg, Prof. Medical University of Poznan, Dept. Pediatric Gastroenterology, visiting professor. University of Witten-Herdecke, Dept. Psychology- 4