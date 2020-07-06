Puppet Masters
Japanese auto companies would rather triple Mexican pay than move to US
News On Japan
Mon, 06 Jul 2020 21:51 UTC
The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement requires 40% or more of parts for each passenger vehicle be manufactured by workers who are paid at least $16 per hour as a condition to make them tariff free in the region. Trump hailed that feature as a way to boost production in the U.S., which has a higher hourly rate than Mexico.
However, this looks to be wishful thinking. The ratio of US-Canada parts among Mexican-assembled vehicles sold in the U.S. was 13.5% in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Trump's theory was that U.S. production would inevitably increase to meet the 40% requirement, but Japanese automakers, which had already positioned their production bases according to the old NAFTA regime, are not simply willing to pull up stakes and redeploy.
One reason is the cost of moving production. Honda Motor-affiliated parts maker Keihin will raise the hourly wage of employees at a factory in Mexico to $16 by next month -- triple the average rate of a parts factory in Mexico, but still cheaper than making a move. Because the pandemic has hurt earnings, the cost of the moving production will likely be too burdensome over the foreseeable future.
Auto component maker Piolax, will also raise the hourly wage at its Mexican plant to $16 within the year. The company is also installing robots to mitigate rising labor costs, President Yukihiko Shimazu said.
Toyota Motor, which built a new plant in Mexico in 2015, is not finding it easy to change plans either. The new plant started full-scale production of pickup trucks in February. The trucks are popular in the U.S. and would be subject to a 25% tariff if they do not meet the content requirements of the USMCA. But if Toyota does not operate the factory, it cannot recover its investment.
- 'Cool' people knew Ghislaine Maxwell supplied 'underage girls for sex,' Reddit's ex-CEO says... takes back revelation immediately
- UK's lockdown could cause extra 35,000 extra cancer deaths due to delayed diagnosis and treatment
- Ex-Reddit CEO knew Ghislaine Maxwell was trafficking underage girls, attended parties with Al Gore, Facebook and Twitter Execs
- NYT: 'Powerful bomb' planted by Israel behind Natanz station explosion
- Chinese, Indian troops pull back from clash site in Galwan, buffer zone made to prevent escalation
- Container ship catches fire in southern Iranian Bushehr port
- White dwarfs reveal new insights into the origin of life in the universe
- Submitting to re-education: Sir Keir Starmer vows to take unconscious bias training after calling protests a 'moment'
- Summer suddenly turned chilly in southern Norway - FOOT of snow with -7.2C temperatures
- Ancient tools unearthed: May rewrite understanding of human history in Central Africa
- Duke Energy, Dominion scrap plans for Atlantic Coast Pipeline after years of delays
- Antarctic leopard seal carcass found on beach in Port Elizabeth, South Africa
- How police secretly took over a global phone network for organized crime
- Russian court fines pro-Western propagandist for column 'justifying terrorism' in high-profile controversial case
- Alligator attacks 75-year-old woman in Okatie, South Carolina
- Iraqi authorities deny reports of rocket attack on Baghdad International Airport
- Iran negotiates 25-year bilateral deal with China
- 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli endorses Kanye West for president, says he's available for role in the admin
- Body found minus hands after crocodile attack in Sabah, Malaysia - 7th for the state in 2020
- White dwarfs reveal new insights into the origin of life in the universe
- Simulations show Earth's magnetic field can change 10 times faster than previously thought
- Flying snakes exist and now scientists finally understand how they do it
- Mistakes ID critics make: Information theory
- Neowise is 'brightest comet' in 7 years, Russian cosmonaut snaps photo from ISS
- This NASA mission may cause an artificial meteor shower
- New spot discovered on Jupiter
- Coronavirus 2.0 more contagious, but no more lethal: Why that's very good news
- Extragalactic neutral hydrogen emission detected for the first time
- Mind-reading algorithm uses EEG data image reconstruction based on what we perceive
- How to stop artificial intelligence being so racist and sexist
- CRISPR gene editing in human embryos wreaks chromosomal mayhem
- Better method to find the age of dogs in 'human years'
- The western white-throated sparrow song that swept North America
- Light flows like a river when shone through a soap bubble
- Mistakes ID critics make: Protein rarity
- New evidence of a giant 'lava lamp' beneath the ancient Pacific
- Star's mysterious disappearance hints at new type of stellar death
- Two asteroids to race past Earth as NASA pens deal with Space Force to bolster planetary defenses
- Life's bias for right-handed DNA maybe explained by cosmic rays
- Summer suddenly turned chilly in southern Norway - FOOT of snow with -7.2C temperatures
- Antarctic leopard seal carcass found on beach in Port Elizabeth, South Africa
- Alligator attacks 75-year-old woman in Okatie, South Carolina
- Body found minus hands after crocodile attack in Sabah, Malaysia - 7th for the state in 2020
- Spearfisher killed in shark attack off Fraser Island, Australia
- Winter thunderstorm unleashes 313,000 lightning strikes around the south west coast of Western Australia
- Sea ice extent in Antarctica greater now than in 1980
- Lightning strike kills 9-year-old girl in Moultrie, Georgia
- Ireland's total grain output in 2020 to drop by 100 million euros after driest spring since 1847
- Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years
- Temperatures drop below freezing in Queensland as snow blankets parts of Australia
- US woman struck by lightning while inside her home
- Ice Age Farmer Report: UNBELIEVABLE: Gov. forces farms to shut down - Food shortages imminent
- FOOT of rain in 2 hours floods Khambhaliya, India
- Japan flooding kills at least 35 people - 200,000 told to evacuate - 4 inches of rain in an hour
- Since May 15, lightning strikes have killed 315 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India
- Over 100 killed in monsoon landslide at jade mine in Myanmar - death toll reaches 172 (UPDATE)
- Rare Sowerby's beaked whale dies after becoming stranded in Wicklow Harbor, Ireland
- Six people killed and one missing after landslide during heavy rainfall in Bajhang, Nepal
- Lightning strikes kill at least 43 people in a day in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Doctor speaks out: 'I've lost all trust in medical research' - financial muscle of Big Pharma distorted science during Covid-19
- STUNNING: Fauci's remdesivir costs $9 per dose, will be sold at $3,000 per treatment — China company linked to Soros will also mass produce the drug
- Suspected case of bubonic plague registered in China, days after cases in Mongolia
- Big Pharma has been busy distorting science during the pandemic
- WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death
- Rare case of brain eating amoeba confirmed in Florida
- Déjà vu: GSK recycles its problematic adjuvant into COVID-19 vaccines
- Modelers were 'astronomically wrong' in COVID-19 predictions, says epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis—and the world is paying the price
- Best of the Web: "No one has died from the coronavirus": Important revelations shared by Dr Stoian Alexov, President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association
- Bubonic Plague? Mongolia quarantines border region with Russia
- Best of the Web: Vindicated: Trump-touted COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine works, according to new study
- Court condemns French state to pay tens of thousands in birth defects cases
- Video of brain clearing out dead neurons captured for first time
- Left-handedness develops before birth
- New swine flu has potential to become pandemic - Chinese researchers
- Declining eyesight improved by looking at deep red light
- The test set: Another brick in the covid-19 disinformation game plan
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Bill Gates, COVID-19 and More With Special Guest James Corbett from The Corbett Report
- Monsanto to pay $95M over PCB pollution in Washington State
- Scientific Review: Multiple studies show masks & respirators DON'T prevent respiratory influenza-like illnesses
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Off to room 101 for this idiot. While he is there, perhaps they could insert a brain, there is plenty room?
everybody should have unconscious bias training Saying it that way it sounds like everyone should be brainwashed. But nevermind that. If they were...
BLM is not a "moment" ... it's a brain fart of inanities
Thanks for publishing this. Hong Kong is our future unless the CCP falls. An atheist, materialist power like China can only lust after more money...
The article also by implication, (at least as far as I'm concerned) highlights not only the struggle the USA has had since its inception, but the...
