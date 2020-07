© REUTERS/Carlo Allegri



Criticism of 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling's views on the transgender movement has spilled over into "death and rape threats," but she has responded to it with even greater vehemence, sparking fresh outrage on social media."As I've said many times, transition may be the answer for some. For others, it won't - witness the accounts of detransitioners," Rowling tweeted.The Harry Potter author has made her stance on the transgender movement clear in the past, arguing that she's not against transgenderism per se, but against "toxic" trans activists who don't allow dissenting views into the conversation without labeling those holding such views as anti-transgender.Rowling first set off woke-mob alarm bells when she ridiculed a reference in a feature about health and hygiene during the Covid-19 pandemic by online global-development platform Devex. In an effort to be more inclusive, the writers had referred to "people who menstruate," rather than 'women.'But still the author has refused to back down. In addition to her outspoken Sunday tweets, it was noted that she recently unfollowed author Stephen King on Twitter and deleted a message in which she'd praised him, after he claimed, "transgender women are women."Rowling's refusal to remain quiet on the subject has merely renewed the criticism from woke posters on social media."Every time I forget about JK Rowling for a second, she comes out with another infuriating statement," 'Shameless' actress Emmy Rossum tweeted , in response to Sunday's thread.However, Rowling has garnered some public support, with others on Twitter accusing her critics of misconstruing her words as anti-transgender statements instead of being open to simply debating the opinions she is expressing.