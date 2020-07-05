A bestselling children's author has been sacked after expressing support for fellow writer J. K. Rowling in the bitter row over transgender rights.In the latest example of 'cancel culture', novelist Gillian Philip was last week jettisoned from her role writing titles for a major publishing company.It came after the writer, who has penned a popular series of books for eight-to-12-year-olds, added the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling to her Twitter handle.Ms Rowling was subjected to trolling and accused of being 'transphobic'.Within 24 hours, James Noble, managing editor of Working Partners, replied to the barrage of complaints saying: 'The worlds created by Erin Hunter are meant to be inclusive for all readers and we want to let you know that Gillian Philip will no longer be writing any Erin Hunter novels.'Erin Hunter books are published by HarperCollins, which was also targeted by online protesters.Ms Philip has also written as Gabriella Poole for the Darke Academy series and Adam Blade for the Beast Quest books.Chris Snowdon, managing director of Working Partners, said: 'Erin Hunter is not a single person but a diverse team of creatives and writers.'We recently became aware that Gillian Philip had associated the Erin Hunter pen-name with her personal views on Twitter, thus associating them with the whole collective.'In light of this situation, the decision was taken to no longer work with Gillian Philip.'The decision taken was not in direct response to the nature of Gillian's personally expressed views.'HarperCollins UK distanced itself from the row, saying that it 'does not have a contract with this author' - only an arrangement with Working Partners.