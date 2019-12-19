Society's Child
'She's joined the Death Eaters': JK Rowling slammed as 'TERF' over support for woman fired for saying sex is immutable
Thu, 19 Dec 2019 17:34 UTC
Rowling was assailed on social media after voicing her support for tax consultant Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job earlier this year over a handful of "gender-critical" tweets - including one stating that "male people are not women."
Offended fans (and newly minted ex-fans) rushed to shame the bestselling author for backing, or even being, that most deadly of four-letter words - a TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist).
"This is such a kick in the head to the LGBT+ community," clucked one commenter.
"Most rich people have the sense to hide their (really quite obsessive) bigotry. Not you though!" snarled another.
Many insisted that supporting the axed tax adviser's "bigotry" somehow negated years of "inspir[ing] millions of kids to be good to each other," and claimed to be reconsidering their own childhood love of Rowling's books.
Others warned that Rowling's words - and Forstater's - would lead to actual physical violence, demanding they be made an example of.
But a few spoke up for Rowling.
Forstater was denied relief on her wrongful termination claim by an employment tribunal on Wednesday when the judge ruled that her belief that biological sex cannot be changed was "incompatible with human dignity and fundamental rights of others," shooting down the tax consultant's argument that "gender-critical beliefs" are a protected attribute under the 2010 Equality Act.
Reader Comments
Let me state this. If you don't have the plumbing to give birth to a child (even if it doesn't work) you'll never be a female and if you have the plumbing to give birth to a child (even if it doesn't work) you'll never be a male.
Okay, now get me fired from my job because that is my belief.
In the end, we return to the question, just how much do you love truth? Do you really love truth or are you just curious? Do you love it enough to rebuild your understanding to conform to a reality that doesn't fit your current beliefs, and doesn't feel 120% happy? Do you love truth enough to continue seeking even when it hurts, when it reveals aspects of yourself (or human society, or the universe) that are shocking, complex and disturbing, or humbling, glorious and amazing - or even, when truth is far beyond human mind itself? Just how much do we love truth? It's a good question to ask ourselves, I think.
Oh noes! Coworkers don't indulge someone's mental illness... Oh the Humanity!
I'd pull the electric chair lever; But then, maybe catch self, "After all, it's not murder", So after about 1/2 second I'd turn it off. But then,...
They had to dig out their horses too
That's because all the vandals have worn yarmulkes. etc. (I now see folks sed it early and often,) R.C.
I'm sure the idea from the 50's has NOTHING in common with this broad who is totally only concerned about herself WHILST totally disregarding her...
"You can't become a unicorn" - oh, the indignity! My rights are being trampled!