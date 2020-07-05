© Visit Philly

After careful consideration and in order to support mask wearing mandates at all Pennsylvania casinos, Parx Casino has decided to temporarily suspend indoor smoking anywhere on the casino floor," according to a recent casino statement.

Multiple Pennsylvania gaming properties are now smoke-free after recent directives from state regulators to improve worker and player health.Among them is The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, located in Washington, which announced on social media that smoking was "phased out in the casino" and it reopened Saturday (July 4) morning "as a 100% smoke free facility."The decision was made after an order from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to WPXI, a local TV station.Another Pennsylvania TV station, WGAL, reported that Hollywood Casino, located in Grantville, also banned smoking. It also follows a decision by the Department of Health and Gaming Control Board.For visitors who want to smoke, there are two covered outdoor areas where smoking is allowed at Hollywood.Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, has temporarily limited smoking to an outdoor patio near a beer garden, according to the Burlington County Times, a local newspaper. Previously, Parx let players, who had masks with them, to smoke at a smoking area near the slot machines. Smoking was banned previously at table games.Smokers can use a covered patio located near the venue's main entrance, the Erie Times-News, a local newspaper, reported.The Hard Rock, Ocean, Resorts, Tropicana, and Golden Nugget reopened Thursday. Caesars, Bally's, and Harrah's resumed many operations on Friday.The Borgata remains closed. It had planned to reopen but chose to stay closed after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy banned indoor dining, the Inquirer reported.When reached for comment on Angel of the Winds casino's smoke-free initiative, Cathy Callaway, director of state and local campaigns for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, told Casino.org earlier this year that "During a time when we are all in close quarters with loved ones, it is vital to protect people from exposure to secondhand smoke and e-cigarette aerosol."The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network supports 100% smoke-free workplaces that protect workers and patrons from the harms of secondhand smoke, including e-cigarette aerosol. According to the Surgeon General, there is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure which poses risk to both users and nonusers," she added.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says smokers are at increased risk of severe coronavirus-related illness. But the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that there are no peer-reviewed studies directly linking smoking and increased vulnerabilities to COVID-19.