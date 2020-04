About the author



Christopher Snowdon is director of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs. He is also the co-host of Last Orders, spiked's nanny-state podcast.

There's not much to laugh about these days, but the news that smokers might be protected from Covid-19 is certainly one of them. With study after study showing that smokers are under-represented in coronavirus wards, the renowned French neuroscientist, Jean-Pierre Changeux, is working on a randomised control trial to test the effect of nicotine patches on Covid-19 patients.This is far from being a crackpot theory. Changeux has explained his hypothesis at length here . In simple terms, he says that nicotinic acetylcholine receptors play a key role in the development of the disease and that nicotine can put a brake on it.9.These groups are so used to lying with impunity that they wasted no time in asserting that smoking caused coronavirus complications when the pandemic began. In the US, newspapers have been filled with reports that smokers and vapers 'may' be at greater risk from Covid-19, a weasel word that requires no evidence. A group of doctors in New York urged governor Andrew Cuomo to ban the sale of all tobacco and e-cigarette products on the false premise that 'mounting evidence demonstrates the link between tobacco use and increased risk for progressive Covid-19'. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has been taking occasional breaks from flattering the Chinese Communist Party to make evidence-free assertions about smokers being 'likely' to suffer more from the coronavirus.Three weeks ago, Public Health England fished around in the emerging literature and found a study from China involving a grand total of five smokers hospitalised with Covid-19, of whom three suffered severe symptoms. From this crumb of evidence, they made the astounding claim that 'smokers with Covid-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe respiratory disease'.The quango should have paid more attention to how few smokers were in hospital in the first place.Dr Konstantinos Farsalinos of the University of Patras in Greece noticed this phenomenon early on and put a preliminary study online in late March.A few days earlier, a group of doctors from the Royal Glamorgan Hospital had written to the British Medical Journal to point out thatand that 'the simple use of nicotine patches should be urgently considered and discussed'. Nobody paid much attention, but evidence supporting the smoking hypothesis continued to slip out.On 3 April, the US Centers for Disease Control published data on thousands of American Covid-19 cases.The most comprehensive epidemiological study appeared a week later. Based on data from 4,103 Covid patients in New York City, a team of researchers found thatand, contrary to the claims of Public Health England, smokers were no more likely to become critically ill with the disease if they were admitted. The authors would have found an even sharper reduction in risk for current smokers if they had split them up from ex-smokers in their analysis, but even the findings as published were striking.This week, a group of French academics published their study of 343 Covid patients . According to the authors,This seems to have been the study that prompted Professor Changeux to go public with his research project.People scoffed when Emmanuel Macron exempted tobacco kiosks from France's lockdown on the basis that they provide an essential service. Who's coughing now?Far be it from me to preempt the conclusions of the professor's research, but let us consider for a moment the policy implications of nicotine being the only tried and tested prophylactic for Covid-19. We could issue Lucky Strikes on prescription. We could #ClapForOurCigarettes every Thursday evening. The case for closing down Public Health England would be stronger than ever. We could open the pubs, but only to smokers and vapers. We might allow a few non-smokers in to enjoy the possible benefits of passive exposure, but only if they stand two metres apart. There is everything to play for.The icing on the cake would be if British American Tobacco is first out of the blocks with a vaccine. Everyone who works for the World Health Organisation would have to go unvaccinated on principle and rely instead on herd immunity. Smokers would, of course, be pushed to the front of the queue for vaccination. They paid for it, after all.Let's not get ahead of ourselves. But, by God, wouldn't it be fun?