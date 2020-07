A positive test result shows you may have antibodies from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. However, there is a chance a positive result means that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold.

They Know it's all Bullshit!

As the world goes into the second wave of lockdown frenzy, pushed by treasonous politicians that are using a so-called pandemic as an excuse to reshape the America we know and love, many people have missed the fact that the CDC quietly let out a little tidbit of information that these treasonous politicians and fearmongering media don't want you to know - the tests they keep touting are probably a bunch of bullshit!Professional U.S. golfer Cameron Champ immediately withdrew from the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship last Tuesday and announced plans to self-quarantine for 14 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.Boxer Mikaela Mayer was recently banned from fighting after getting a positive result. On social media, Mayer explained that a week before she had taken both a COVID-19 test and an antibody test.Keep in mind, they are using these bogus results to justify the destruction of our economy. And none of these bastards actually believe what they are telling you, they know it's a scam. Most of them are part of the scam!