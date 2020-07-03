According to information on the CDC website - information that will probably be scrubbed soon so we have included a screenshot below - if you have tested positive on an Antibody test for COVID-19 - the same tests they are using to scare the shit out of everyone and push for new lockdowns and cancel the Fourth of July because of supposed spikes in COVID-19 positives - you probably don't have COVID-10, you may just have a regular old cold!
According to the CDC:
A positive test result shows you may have antibodies from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. However, there is a chance a positive result means that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold.
Professional U.S. golfer Cameron Champ immediately withdrew from the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship last Tuesday and announced plans to self-quarantine for 14 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.
But then, an odd thing happened. Five days later, he said he tested negative — three times — raising questions about the accuracy of the tests that are being used by professional sports to screen players before big ticket events and games.
Boxer Mikaela Mayer was recently banned from fighting after getting a positive result. On social media, Mayer explained that a week before she had taken both a COVID-19 test and an antibody test. Convinced that her Las Vegas test was a false positive, Mayer returned home to Colorado where she took another coronavirus test which she said came back negative.
They Know it's all Bullshit!
Keep in mind, they are using these bogus results to justify the destruction of our economy. And none of these bastards actually believe what they are telling you, they know it's a scam. Most of them are part of the scam!
For instance, throughout the country local and state governments are now forcing people to wear masks, threatening arrests, and fines of over $5,000 for not complying with these unconstitutional orders. But if they really believe masks work, why is it that every time they think the cameras are off they instantly take their masks off?
If COVID-19 positive tests are going up why are hospitalizations & mortality declining?
Comment: See also: