© Rush Limbaugh



One - he was not properly informed of what the government had even disclosed to his defense lawyers prior to the plea.



Secondly, the government didn't disclose a fraction of what it should have disclosed (i.e. the whole case was made up).



And three, he was prosecuted and threatened with the prosecution of his son. That's how they coerced the guilty plea. It was just unconscionable conduct to threaten to indict him and his son the very next day and give them the Manafort treatment if he didn't enter his plea right then, and I'm convinced it's because they knew right then the press was going to explode with the Strzok-Page text messages and everything.

About the Author:

Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics.

General Michael Flynn had to be removed. He knew too much. He had to be shut down and silenced.Sidney Powell was on the Vicki McKenna radio show and she dropped another bomb. Per a report from Lifezette , General Michael Flynn's attorney Sidney Powell shared the following:Powell said, referring to former CIA Director John Brennan.Powell began her interview noting at the 1:00 mark that when she took over the Flynn caseThen Powell drops the bomb at the 5:50 mark where she discloses thatTo hear Sidney Powell's interview on 1310 News Talk, go here